Orioles Acquire RHP Damien Magnifico From Brewers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles acquired RHP DAMIEN MAGNIFICO from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for 2016-17 International Signing Bonus Slot No. 15.
To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP JASON GARCÍA has been designated for assignment.
Magnifico, 25, has gone 23-20 with a 3.71 ERA (140 ER/339.2 IP) in 148 career minor league games (41 starts). He made his Major League debut on August 16, 2016 at Chicago-NL (with Milwaukee) and pitched in three games with the Brewers last season. Magnifico went 6-7 with a 4.06 ERA (28 ER/62.0 IP) over 52 appearances with Triple-A Colorado Springs last season and pitched in two games for the Sky Sox this season. He has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
García, 24, has surrendered five runs (four earned) over 3.1 innings with Double-A Bowie this season. He went 6-10 with a 4.73 ERA (65 ER/123.2 IP) over 24 starts with the Baysox last season.