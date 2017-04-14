WJZ BREAKING: Suspect In Delaware Trooper Shooting Killed By Police After 18-Hour Barricade

Police Arrest Man Found With Loaded Gun And Drugs

April 14, 2017 5:48 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they arrested a man Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, found with a loaded gun, 600 grams of marijuana, and over $2000 in cash.

Police say they were lead to the intersection Belair Road and Erdman Avenue while on a narcotics investigation in Southeast Baltimore.

Investigators say they arrested 34-year-old Anthony Walker for possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, a book bag with 600 grams of marijuana, narcotics packaging material and over $2,000 in cash inside.

Police say Walker was taken to Central Book and has been charged with Handgun and Narcotics Violation.

