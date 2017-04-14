The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of April 15th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show Best Of includes interviews with former Oriole B.J. Surhoff, Rich Dubroff who covers the Orioles for Press Box Online, and Rob Carlin of Comcast Sportsnet previewed the Capitals taking on the Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

B.J. Surhoff

Former Oriole player B.J. Surhoff joined Ed and Rob for Wayback Wednesday. Surhoff shared memories about his time with the Orioles and in Baltimore as well as his thoughts on Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

B.J. Surhoff shared his thoughts on Oriole Park at Camden Yards’ 25th anniversary. “I can’t explain it. The location, the architecture, the field of the ballpark, everything about it to me has just hit. Everything came together for the ballpark.”

When asked about how well he hit as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he said, “you know what was really kind of interesting was that when I came to Camden Yards I had one of the worst visiting batting averages. I think I was under 200.”

B.J. also talked about his love for Camden Yards, and the day he was traded away from the Orioles and the emotions of that move.

RICH DUBROFF

Rich Dubroff, who covers the Orioles and writes a column/blog for Press Box Online, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Orioles heading out on the road for the first time this season.

Rich started by talking about all the off days the Orioles have had so far and if that has effected the team saying, “after today they’re going to get into a more normal schedule, between now and April 15 I believe it is, they only have two days off so they’ll get into a more normal schedule.”

When asked about Dylan Bundy and what to expect from him Rich said, “I thought Bundy was absolutely phenomenal his last time out…if they can get something like that or close to that they’ll be happy that was the only really good start they’ve had so far this year.”

Rich also talked about the early season struggles of Darren O’Day, and whether or not Chris Tillman is making progress towards a return for the birds.

ROB CARLIN

Rob Carlin, analyst for Comcast Sportsnet Mid-Atlantic who hosts the pre and post game shows for Washington Capitals game broadcasts, joined Ed and Rob to talk about tonight’s game one between the Caps and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Rob started by talking about why the long-suffering Capitals fans should believe this year will end any different than every other year saying, “this is the best team they’ve ever had that is why they should believe this is the year, that’s all I can say…other than that this is going to be a two month battle.”

As for the Maple Leafs coming in with no pressure, and how that could effect the series, Rob said, “we talked before the regular season finale on our pre-game show, and we discussed who we’d rather play and the other three guys said they’d rather see Toronto, I said I’d rather have seen the Bruins because Toronto has so much skill and they’re so young.”

Rob went on to talk about the talent level of the Caps roster and how impressive it is, young Connor McDavid and his unbelievable talents, and the other series that began last night and his impressions of what he saw.