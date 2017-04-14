United Passenger Stung by Scorpion While Eating Dinner on Flight

April 14, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Scorpion, United Airlines

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A passenger was traveling on United Airlines from Calgary to Houston when he was stung by a scorpion, according to CBS News correspondent Kris Van Kleave.

CBS says the scorpion fell onto Richard Bell’s head and stung him underneath his fingernail.

RELATED: United to Compensate People on Flight When Man Dragged Off

“We were on the plane about an hour, having dinner, and then something fell on my head, so I grabbed it. I was hanging onto it,” Bell said in a Skype interview with CBS News. “It was lucky that it hit my nail more than my skin I think, so maybe my thumbnail saved me a little bit.”

As a precaution, crews also checked the airplane for a possible infestation.

“Our crew immediately consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided guidance throughout the incident and assured our crew that it was not a life-threatening matter. Medical personnel met the aircraft after it arrived in Calgary,” United said in a statement.

The offending arachnid was euthanized and disposed of.

The incident happened on Sunday, the same day passenger Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a United flight in Chicago.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia