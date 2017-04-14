United Passenger Stung by Scorpion While Eating Dinner on Flight

“We were on the plane about an hour, having dinner, and then something fell on my head, so I grabbed it. I was hanging onto it,” Bell said in a Skype interview with CBS News. “It was lucky that it hit my nail more than my skin I think, so maybe my thumbnail saved me a little bit.”
As a precaution, crews also checked the airplane for a possible infestation.
“Our crew immediately consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided guidance throughout the incident and assured our crew that it was not a life-threatening matter. Medical personnel met the aircraft after it arrived in Calgary,” United said in a statement.
The offending arachnid was euthanized and disposed of.
The incident happened on Sunday, the same day passenger Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a United flight in Chicago.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook