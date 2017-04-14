WEATHER BLOG: Pleasant Holiday Weekend Ahead

AccuWeather forecast:

Aside from a few showers here or there, generally dry and pleasant weather is expected through Easter weekend, with a very warm day coming our way for Easter Sunday.

As high pressure builds to our north, an east or southeast onshore flow around the high will bring the wind out of the east or southeast. This will help produce some clouds throughout the day, although there will be sunshine for a good chunk of the day as well.

A warm front approaching from the southwest tonight will bring more clouds, and while a shower cannot be totally ruled out, it looks unlikely. With the high pressure area moving offshore tomorrow, a south or south-southwesterly wind is going to take shape. Any southwesterly component to the wind will help create a warmer day, with temperatures getting well into the 60s. The warm air moving in will keep a fair amount of clouds around through the day, although there will be some breaks of sun. In the wake of the warm front, tomorrow night will be very mild with some lingering clouds. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s for much of the night. Jackets may not even be necessary for sunrise services on Sunday, and then the sun will come out and turn it into almost a summer-like day with a gusty southwesterly breeze. Highs in most areas will be in the mid 80s, although areas along the Chesapeake will be held in the 70s with the onshore flow. This will be most noticeable along the Chesapeake side of the Eastern Shore.