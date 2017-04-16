Mancini Homers Twice Again, Orioles Rout Blue Jays 11-4

TORONTO (AP) — Trey Mancini hit two home runs, Dylan Bundy pitched six shutout innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Sunday.

Mancini connected twice for the second time in three games. He also hit two homers in a win at Boston on Wednesday. In this one, he hit a three-run blast off Ryan Tepera in the sixth, then added a solo drive off Matt Dermody in the eighth.

Mancini, who finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs, matched the major league record for home runs in the first 12 games of a career with seven, joining Trevor Story and Dino Restelli. He hit three homers in five games last September.

Manny Machado and Craig Gentry also homered for Baltimore, each hitting a two-run shot off Dermody as the Orioles piled on late against their struggling AL East foes.

Toronto lost for the eighth time in nine games and dropped to 2-10 overall. The Blue Jays have scored 34 total runs, the fewest in the majors.

Toronto lost left-hander J.A. Happ (0-3) to a sore elbow in the fifth inning, another blow to a suddenly thin starting rotation.

Before the game, the Blue Jays put right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his middle finger.

Manager John Gibbons and trainer George Poulis came to the mound when Happ appeared to be in pain after throwing a first-pitch fastball to Orioles outfielder Adam Jones. Following a brief conversation, Happ walked off the mound and into the clubhouse. He allowed one run and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

After Happ left, Jones greeted reliever Joe Biagni with an RBI single.

Bundy (2-1) gave up five hits and struck out six. He is 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays.

Baltimore broke it open with a five-run sixth, an inning highlighted by Mancini’s first homer of the game.

Jones stayed in the game after crashing into the outfield wall in the eighth. He went down in pain after his right knee struck the scoreboard in right center on Justin Smoak’s triple.

Toronto’s Kevin Pillar hit a two-run home run off Vidal Nuno in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Baltimore put closer Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list with a sore left forearm. Britton said he felt pain throwing a curveball in the ninth inning on Friday.

Blue Jays: Toronto recalled LHP Matt Dermody to replace Sanchez.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore is off Monday. RHP Kevin Gausman (1-0, 3.94) starts Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati, his first career start against the Reds.

Blue Jays: Toronto is off Monday. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-1, 1.76) starts the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Tuesday. Stroman is 1-4 in seven career starts against the Red Sox.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)