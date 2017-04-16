Police: Pregnant Woman Killed, 3 Others Injured In Sunday Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police say four people were shot in separate incidents on Sunday, including a pregnant woman, who died from her injuries.

Police say at around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue for reports of gunshots. Officers say they could not find a shooting victim, but were able to determine a shooting had occurred.

It wasn’t until 5:40 p.m. that police say they were alerted for a pregnant woman, who was found outside a hospital with gunshot wounds. Both the woman and her baby died, despite efforts from hospital staff.

This incident was domestic-related and not a random incident, police say.

At 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1600 block if Bank Street for reports of a shooting. When Police arrived on the scene, they say they found an adult male who had been shot in his arm and leg.

Police say they believe the man was working inside a carry-out restaurant when two suspects came into the restaurant and announced a robbery. They say one of the suspect was armed and shot the victim, but then they both fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Then, at 9:20 p.m., officers arrived at the 1300 block of Greenmount Avenue for a report of a shooting, when officers arrived the found a man with a gunshot wound on the side of his body.

Twenty-five minutes later, at 9:45 p.m., a police sergeant was walking on foot patrol near Lanvale and Payton Streets, when he heard gunshots.

Following his investigation, the sergeant found a man who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police report that they believe the man was shot at the 800 block of Appleton Street.

If anyone has information on any of these incidents, they are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

