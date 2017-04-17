Machado, Gentry And Mancini All Homered With The Same Bat

April 17, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, homeruns, manny machado, mlb, Trey Mancini

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trey Mancini has played in just seven of the Orioles’ 11 games, but the 25-year-old is making some magic happen at home plate.

Mancini joined the likes of Trevor Story and Dino Restelli as the third player since 1913 to hit a home run seven times in his first 12 career big league games.

“It’s humbling to hear that, especially with how many legends have played the game,” Mancini said.

During yesterday’s game against Toronto, Mancini led off the eighth with his fourth homer of the season.

After seeing Mancini’s success with the Louisville Slugger C243 bat, both Craig Gentry and Manny Machado grabbed one of the rookie’s bats when they were up and both went yard. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.

Mancini said, “It wasn’t the same bat I used, they used one of my extra bats. It was pretty fun and pretty cool that they both hit home runs.”

Will Mancini will be in the lineup for the team’s next game? The Orioles travel to Cincinnati for a three-game series that starts Tuesday.

