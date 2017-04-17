Police: 90-Year-Old Woman Shot After Scolding Suspect Over Chicken Bones

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In what Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith calls “a despicable act of crime,” a 90-year-old woman was struck by gunfire after scolding two people who were allegedly walking down the street throwing chicken bones into yards.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of Harlem Avenue.

This is a case that “illustrates the mentality of some of these suspects who are walking the streets with guns,” Smith says. “People that have behavior problems that can’t settle their behavior problems without resorting to significant violence, and that’s using a gun”

Smith believes the man in pair throwing chicken bones was the one who came back to the area and fired shots after getting into a verbal altercation with another woman on the street.

Smith says the 90-year-old woman was hit by a ricochet. A 55-year-old man was shot in the leg. Neither are believed to be the intended targets.

The suspect shot “presumably towards the people he was arguing with on the street,” Smith says.

Still, “it’s sad that that even occurred… there’s really no words to explain how silly and stupid something like this is.”

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are in good condition.

Below is a video of a person of interest in this case.

Detectives need your help to identify a man and woman seen in this video. Anyone with info is asked to call 410-396-2221. pic.twitter.com/ZRnsRdLgh0 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 17, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

