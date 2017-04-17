Police: Pregnant Woman’s Killer, Her Husband, Found Dead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say the suspect in the murder of a pregnant woman found in a car outside St. Agnes Hospital with gunshot wounds around 5:30 p.m. Sunday is her husband.

The woman, 28-year-old Shahidah Barnes, and her baby, died despite efforts from hospital staff. She was about 20 or 21 weeks pregnant, Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

The suspect, 34-year-old Deron Deandre Barnes, was found dead in a home in the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike in Baltimore County Sunday night. Baltimore Police say it was a suicide, but the Baltimore County Police Department is currently classifying it as a suspicious death until they get autopsy results back.

Investigators say Barnes recently lost his job, and they believe there was a disagreement at a family function prior to the shooting.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 4800 block of Claybury Avenue for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find a shooting victim, but they did find blood and shell casings. They started a door-to-door canvass, and witnesses told them a woman was pulled out of a silver car and forced into the backseat.

Police have not spoken with witnesses who witnessed the actual shooting.

Eventually, a police helicopter located the car in the parking lot of St. Agnes. Police believe Barnes drove the car to the hospital, abandoned it there, and fled the scene on foot.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

