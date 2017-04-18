Angry Residents Push For Change for BWI Flight Path

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Angry residents are taking matters into their own hands as they try to pressure the FAA to change it’s airplane routes around BWI.

After months of complaints the FAA makes a commitment to respond. There’s now a new group whose main focus is on the residents who’ve complained for months. Tuesday night they had a face-to-face with the FAA.

“It doesn’t make sense,” one resident said.

The FAA got an ear full from people who hate the change.

“In the 22 years, it was never this bad until next gen,” another resident said.

Next gen started in 2015, Where planes fly along a similar path instead of being spread out over the air space. But the downside to that is they’re constantly flying over the same neighborhoods right before landing.

One plane went by a designated neighborhood, then 2 minutes and 12 seconds later, a second one went by over the same area. About 5 and a half minutes after plane number two, a third plane has came through. A total of three planes in 8 minutes.

“The problem is, as the noise from one plane tapers off, the next one is already on its way in. So it’s a constant bombardment of noise,” said Mary Kremzner of Severna Park.

“You can’t ignore that. I mean, the noise never stops. The noise starts and it just keeps continually going,” said resident Mark Peterson.

Community members were adamant they want to go back to the old system that would spread out flights over a wider area, but there’s skepticism change will come.

[Reporter: “So is this a waste of time?”]

“Yes it is. It is a public dog and pony show,” Peterson said.

No one spoke in favor of keeping the planes going in the same low flying direction, but WJZ has interviewed residents in the past who say this is the price you pay for the convenience of living near a major international airport.

The FAA said they “will carefully review all recommendations and will implement when feasible.”

The FAA also says the next gen plan cuts delays by 41 percent, but there is no indication at this time that the residents will have their way and the FAA will revert to the old flight paths.

