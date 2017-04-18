Baltimore County Schools Superintendent S. Dallas Dance Resigns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools Superintendent S. Dallas Dance has resigned, according to a press release from the school system.

His last day will be June 30.

Starr said in a statement about his resignation released Tuesday morning:

“The last five years serving as Superintendent of Team BCPS have been the best years of my professional life. As I stated in my latest State of the Schools message, I have led this organization from my heart believing that we could move mountains, and while not literally, we have begun tackling some large complex issues, which will take us time, effort, energy, and commitment to realize its full impact. However, I believe our county and region will be better because of our strategic efforts to provide an equitable educational experience for all of our children.

While there is more work to be done; Team BCPS is certainly on the right track under the leadership of a phenomenal group of chiefs, top-notch school leaders, dedicated and caring teachers, and thousands of committed support staff all throughout our organization. I truly believe BCPS is in a better place today than when I first arrived. To that end, I now transition to another chapter of my career where I will specifically use my passion for equity and access to a quality education to ensure it is provided to all students through school, district, and community leadership.

Team BCPS is much bigger than any one individual. Therefore, the work continues, and the pride we have cultivated around our culture will deepen. I want to thank each and every person who has worked and supported us as we’ve strengthened incredible learning environments for each child in every school. I know the best days for Team BCPS are ahead, and I will always be one of its biggest cheerleaders.”