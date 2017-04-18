People Of Baltimore Voted Least Attractive In US

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a new Travel and Leisure survey of America’s favorite places, readers scored cities on a few different categories, including how “hot or not” the locals are.
Turns out, America thinks Baltimoreans aren’t the prettiest people. Baltimore, Maryland was ranked the least attractive city.
Charm City slipped down the list from fourth to first place in this year’s survey. Readers seem to love Baltimore for its revitalized Inner Harbor, and its beautiful historic sites, but while the city itself is rather photogenic, Americans think the citizens are not.
We beg to differ.
Atlanta was previously voted one of America’s Most Attractive Cities, but it slipped down to number eight this year. Tampa, Florida comes in 7th. The scenery may be lovely, but readers don’t think the residents are. Sixth place goes to Cleveland, Ohio and Milwaukee, Wisconsin comes in fifth.
Even though it’s appreciated for its cleanliness, the pristine city of Charlotte, North Carolina comes in fourth. Spokane, Washington in at third and then Sacramento, California is the runner up.
