Baltimore Police Arrest Repeat Offender with Loaded Handgun & Heroin

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police arrested a repeat offender Tuesday with a loaded handgun, heroin and money.
Officers arrested 35-year-old Robert Paige, who is also known as Lanikko Santiago, in the 2400 block of Preston Street.
Police recovered a loaded revolver handgun, 23 gel caps of heroin and money.
Due to previous convictions, Paige is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.
He has been transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations.
One Comment
He is expected to be released on his own recognizance and to be given a free cab ride to his firearm and drug dealer.