Baltimore Police Arrest Repeat Offender with Loaded Handgun & Heroin

April 18, 2017 8:29 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police arrested a repeat offender Tuesday with a loaded handgun, heroin and money.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Robert Paige, who is also known as Lanikko Santiago, in the 2400 block of Preston Street.

Police recovered a loaded revolver handgun, 23 gel caps of heroin and money.

Due to previous convictions, Paige is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

He has been transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations.

  1. Brian Hill says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    He is expected to be released on his own recognizance and to be given a free cab ride to his firearm and drug dealer.

