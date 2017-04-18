Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Baltimore

501 E. Pratt St.
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 576-3800
www.aqua.orgThe National Aquarium in the Baltimore Inner Harbor has always been an environmentally conscious place. As one walks its halls, crammed with tanks full of exotic animals, or ascends through its tropical greenhouse full of monkeys and exotic birds, one will find informative signs reminding the visitors of how scarce these animals have become, and how little forest remains in which they may thrive and flourish. Visitors are also offered the opportunity to contribute financially to preservation services.
A visit to the Aquarium may be enough for an Earth Day activity on its own. However, on April 22nd – the official date of Earth Day – the Aquarium will be hosting its Animal Care Expo. In this event – scheduled for 3 p.m., visitors will be able to see and experience the process of examining and treating the wide tableau of creatures which call the Aquarium home. The on-staff veterinarians will show guests what it takes to offer care and healing to the rare and endangered species that still bless the earth with their presence.
1 Safari Place
Baltimore, MD 21217
(410) 396-7102
www.marylandzoo.orgThe Maryland Zoo is the hub of exotic animals in the center of Maryland. The most extensive zoo in the state, the Maryland Zoo is the perfect location to observe the endangered species we struggle so hard to protect with awareness events such as Earth Day. If you show up on April 22nd, you can visit the various animal exhibits to hear lectures from experts on such animals as polar bears, otters, chimpanzees and dozens of other animals. There are also two daily penguin feeding events open for public viewing.
However, the zoo is offering a more immersive Earth Day experience for the younger crowd. Bring your tots in on Thursday, April 20th at 11 a.m. and enjoy the zoo’s Stroller Safari. Here, children ages 10 to 36 months will hear stories and songs about the animals we are working to protect. They will also be given a guided tour of the zoo to learn about the animal world.
305 Hospital Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
(410) 787-4000
www.mybwmc.orgThe University of Maryland is heavily involved in the surrounding community. As an outworking of that involvement, on April 21st, the center will be hosting its annual Go Green! Fair. This celebration – held on the lawn of the University’s Tate Center – will take place from 11 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. During this event, attendees will have the opportunity to visit educational displays and interactive demonstrations in order to learn about such topics as eco-friendly living, recycling and renewable energy. The event will also give guests a chance to recycle some common items that they may no longer need, such as old cell phones, eyeglasses and used scrubs. Patrons are also encouraged to bring those stacks of documents they have been meaning to shred, so that the university can do that for them – quickly and easily.
4600 N. Franklin Road
Baltimore, MD 21207
(410) 396-0808
www.carriemurraynaturecenter.orgThe Carrie Murray Nature Center is a venue which is located within Baltimore’s Gwynns Falls Leakin Park. The Center exists to rehabilitate injured birds of prey, and also houses an exotic insect zoo. On Earth Day, visitors can participate in the “Clean up the Gwynns Falls Trail” hike. This hike, led by a seasoned trail master, will give guests the opportunity to see the scenic Gwynns Falls Trail, and to help keep it scenic by picking up trash left by literers along the trail. The hike begins at noon.
60 Robinson Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 544-0900
spearthdayfestival.weebly.comDate: Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m.
On April 22, why not bring your children around the NEW Severna Park High School for its 15th annual Severna Park Earth Day Festival? This event, beginning at 10 a.m. features a broad range of activities for children of every age. Home owners will also be given materials and ideas for making their properties more efficient and eco-friendly. The theme for this year is “Creating a Healthier Environment,” and will focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. So for the earth’s health – and your own – show up and enjoy a fun and productive day with the family.
