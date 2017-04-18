Man Accused Of Killing Wife In Dunkin Donuts Added To FBI Most Wanted Fugitive List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man accused of killing his 21-year-old wife while she was working at a Maryland Dunkin Donuts has been added to the FBI’s “Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is the 514th addition to the list, and there is currently a $100,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Investigators say this may be an international manhunt.

Patel has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and using a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

RELATED: Man Accused Of Killing Wife At Dunkin Donuts Still At-Large

He is accused of murdering his wife, Palak Patel, back on April 12, 2015. Police say she was found gruesomely beaten to death inside the Dunkin Donuts where they both worked.

Her final moments were captured on security cameras. Investigators say the violent stabbing unfolded with customers still in the restaurant.

“Mr. Patel brutally took her life, her ambitions, and her dreams with a horrific crime of violence,” said Anne Arundel County Police.

Authorities say that after Patel left the donut shop, he took a taxi to a hotel in New Jersey near Newark Liberty International Airport.

The next morning, he took a hotel shuttle to Newark Penn Station, and that’s the last anyone has seen of him.

“Particularly shocking that someone could do this to another human being, let alone their spouse,” said an Anne Arundel Police spokesman.

Authorities believe Patel could be with distant relatives in the U.S. or that he could have fled to Canada to return to India. He has ties to New Jersey, Kentucky, Georgia, Illinois, and India.

Patel does have family in New Jersey but the FBI says there’s no evidence that someone there is helping him.

He has an expired visa, so he could not have legally left the U.S.

“We’re hoping to gain from the public information that will ultimately lead to his capture,” said FBI special agent Jonathan Shaffer.

“There is somebody out there who knows something about where mr. Patel is, whether it’s in the united states of america or its overseas,” police said.

Anyone with information about Patel should take no action themselves, but should immediately call 1-800-Call-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook