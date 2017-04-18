Oregon Obit: Man Died Peacefully After Being Falsely Told Trump Was Impeached

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An obituary published in The Oregonian newspaper says a 75-year-old man named Michael Garland Elliott passed away peacefully April 6 immediately after his “ex-wife and best friend” told him President Donald Trump had been impeached.
“Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded,” the obituary says.
It further describes Elliott as a Charlottesville, Va., native who went to college at the University of Virginia before moving to California and joining a semi-pro basketball team that toured the country playing exhibition games dressed as women.
He was also apparently a Porsche and golf enthusiast, and dressed sharply.
Read the full obituary HERE.
