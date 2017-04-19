Two Teens In Police Custody After Violent Home Invasion

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Bel Air Police say they have arrested two teens after a violent home invasion in Bel Air on Sunday.

Police say they arrested 18-year-old Ryan Michael Smetana, of Bel Air, and 18-year-old Ian Patrick Heinecke, of Forest Hill for breaking into a man’s home and assaulting him.

say on Sunday, April 16, officers responded to 401 Moores Mill Road in Bel Air just before 2 p.m. for reports of a burglary and assault.

The victim told officers that sometime between 3 a.m. that morning, and 11 p.m. the night before, two white male subjects kicked in the side entrance door to his home while he was asleep.

Police say the two suspects, now identified as Smetana and Heinecke, forced themselves into the home and attacked him.

According to police, Smetana allegedly punched the victim and stomped on him with his feet, while Heinecke struck the victim with a hammer multiple times.

Smetana and Heinecke are now in police custody, arrested on charges of home invasion, burglary, assault and reckless endangerment.

