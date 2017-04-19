Woman Admits Hate Crime In Bacon Left At Mosque

WJZ SPORTS: WJZ To Broadcast 11 Ravens Games This Season

April 19, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Hate crime

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — A California woman faces up to six years in prison after admitting that she broke windows and left bacon at a mosque near Sacramento.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis pleaded guilty to all charges on Wednesday.

They include two counts of vandalizing the Davis Islamic Center in January and causing more than $400 in damage by destroying six windows and two bicycles.

She also admitted to a hate-crime allegation.

Officials say she put bacon strips on door handles. Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products.

Her defense attorney, Steve Sabbadini, wouldn’t comment.

Her sentencing is set for June 16, with possible penalties ranging from probation to 6 years in state prison.

  1. HMichael Hawkins (@HMichaelHawkins) says:
    April 21, 2017 at 6:01 am

    She should be given a medal for opposing moo=oo=slums. All of America and the West should denigrate and fight these cult members who want to destroy our civilization. A little bacon is a good thing if it truly upsets these morons and sends a message they have no place in our society.

