WJZ To Broadcast 11 Ravens Games This Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Start making your plans, Ravens fans, the 2017 schedule is out. WJZ will air 11 Ravens games this season, including a prime time matchup on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins in October.
The Ravens will kick things off at home on Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Baltimore Ravens will play four primetime games, three of which are at home, in 2017.
The Ravens will host their first Monday Night Football game in five years, when the Houston Texans come to town on Nov. 27. The last time the Ravens played a game on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium was in 2012, when Baltimore defeated Cincinnati, 44-13, in the season opener on Sept. 10.
2017 BALTIMORE RAVENS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Sun. Sept. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. – WJZ
Sun. Sept. 17 Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. – WJZ
Sun. Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. (London)
Sun. Oct. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. -WJZ
Sun. Oct. 8 at Oakland Raiders 4:05 p.m. – WJZ
Sun. Oct. 15 Chicago Bears 1 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 22 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. – WJZ
Thurs. Oct. 26 Miami Dolphins 8:25 p.m. – WJZ
Sun. Nov. 5 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. – WJZ
Sun. Nov. 12 Bye
Sun. Nov. 19 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. – WJZ
Mon. Nov. 27 Houston Texans 8:30 p.m.
Sun. Dec. 3 Detroit Lions 1 p.m.
Sun. Dec. 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:30 p.m.
Sun. Dec. 17 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. – WJZ
Sat. Dec. 23 Indianapolis Colts 4:30 p.m. -WJZ
Sun. Dec. 31 Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. – WJZ
