WJZ To Broadcast 11 Ravens Games This Season

April 20, 2017 8:03 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Start making your plans, Ravens fans, the 2017 schedule is out. WJZ will air 11 Ravens games this season, including a prime time matchup on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins in October.

The Ravens will kick things off at home on Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

RELATED: Ravens To Face Dolphins, Redskins, Bills & Saints In Preseason

The Baltimore Ravens will play four primetime games, three of which are at home, in 2017.

The Ravens will host their first Monday Night Football game in five years, when the Houston Texans come to town on Nov. 27. The last time the Ravens played a game on Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium was in 2012, when Baltimore defeated Cincinnati, 44-13, in the season opener on Sept. 10.

2017 BALTIMORE RAVENS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

 Sun. Sept. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. – WJZ

 Sun. Sept. 17 Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. – WJZ

 Sun. Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 a.m. (London)

 Sun. Oct. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. -WJZ

 Sun. Oct. 8 at Oakland Raiders 4:05 p.m. – WJZ

 Sun. Oct. 15  Chicago Bears 1 p.m. 

 Sun. Oct. 22  at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. – WJZ

 Thurs. Oct. 26 Miami Dolphins 8:25 p.m. – WJZ

 Sun. Nov. 5 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. – WJZ

 Sun. Nov. 12 Bye

 Sun. Nov. 19 at Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. – WJZ

 Mon. Nov. 27 Houston Texans 8:30 p.m.

 Sun. Dec. 3 Detroit Lions 1 p.m.

 Sun. Dec. 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:30 p.m.

 Sun. Dec. 17 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. – WJZ

 Sat. Dec. 23 Indianapolis Colts 4:30 p.m. -WJZ

 Sun. Dec. 31 Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. – WJZ

