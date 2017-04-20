Gov. Larry Hogan’s Father Suffered Massive Stroke Saturday, Spokesperson Says

April 20, 2017 1:01 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan’s father suffered a massive stroke on Saturday and the governor’s schedule has been postponed for the day because his father’s condition has declined, a spokeswoman confirms.

Lawrence J. Hogan, Sr., 88, is a former U.S. Congressman who represented Maryland’s 5th district between 1969 and 1975 and served as a member of the House Judiciary Committee investigating the Watergate scandal during the Nixon administration.

Lawrence Hogan, Sr., when he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hogan, Sr., was the first Republican to vote for President Nixon’s impeachment and the only Republican in the committee to vote for all three articles of impeachment.

He also served as County Executive for Prince George’s County from 1978 to 1982.

Comments

One Comment

  1. DeirdreAbbott (@dmadruid) says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Prayers and healing thoughts to Gov. Hogan and his family. Many Blessings and a return to heath for Mr. Hogan, Sr.

  2. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 20, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    OK Dem’s..let’s pile it on how the Governor isn’t doing his job. You know, something stupid like you all spew out

