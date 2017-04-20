Gov. Larry Hogan’s Father Suffered Massive Stroke Saturday, Spokesperson Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan’s father suffered a massive stroke on Saturday and the governor’s schedule has been postponed for the day because his father’s condition has declined, a spokeswoman confirms.
Lawrence J. Hogan, Sr., 88, is a former U.S. Congressman who represented Maryland’s 5th district between 1969 and 1975 and served as a member of the House Judiciary Committee investigating the Watergate scandal during the Nixon administration.
Hogan, Sr., was the first Republican to vote for President Nixon’s impeachment and the only Republican in the committee to vote for all three articles of impeachment.
He also served as County Executive for Prince George’s County from 1978 to 1982.
