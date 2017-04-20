Taking Baltimore City Reform to Capitol Hill in Town Hall Meeting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Thursday night hundreds of people lined up and asked Maryland’s political leaders to fight everything from education policies to immigration reform.

There were few disruptions in the mostly democratic audience but a lot of questions and concerns on issues that cross the party line.

What started on the steps of Baltimore’s War Memorial building early Thursday night erupted inside.

In a congressional town hall, Maryland’s local and state democratic senators and representatives promised to fight at the federal level.

“Many of them realize that we are now fighting for the soul of our democracy,” said congressman Elijah Cummings.

Hundreds of people filled every seat from all walks of life.

All concerned voters begged for answers on issues deeply rooted in Baltimore, but with the political battle lines drawn in D.C. issues like education, criminal justice reform and to a standing ovation, a plea for Maryland’s political leaders to push back against President Trump’s proposed border wall.

“Those people who are in this country and pose a threat to public safety or have committed a crime will be the first to go,” said White House spokesperson Sean Spicer in a recent briefing.

The answer on stage was no to the wall, in a visibly complicated political era.

[Reporter: What do you think this says about the current political climate?]

“I think it shows that people are very worried about the future of the country,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Hundred people lined up to ask questions but only about a dozen got a turn at the mic.

