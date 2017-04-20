Truck Loses Nearly 500,000 Pounds Of Cargo On I-695

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The State Highway Administration is warning motorists planning to travel on I-695 to leave early Thursday morning.
Late Wednesday, a heavy transport lost its cargo of 480,000 pounds on the outer loop of I-695 at Belair Road. Officials say the far right deceleration lane is now blocked and will remain that way throughout the morning.
Authorities say the ramp to northbound Belair Road is accessible. Meanwhile, motorist traveling from the Middle River area toward Towson are encouraged to use northbound I-95 to westbound MD 43 back to the outer loop.
SHA officials say drivers may want to leave an extra 20-30 minutes early to account for delays and detours.
The latest real-time commute information can be found at www.md511.org.
