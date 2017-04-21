Blast Day in Baltimore: Local Soccer Team Repeats as Champs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Friday, Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh congratulated the Baltimore Blast at City Hall for winning back-to-back championships and making the City proud yet again.

It was pure elation earlier this month as the Blast defeated Sonora in Mexico, becoming MASL champions after a thrilling back and forth game and Friday the City said job well done.

“The team work and camaraderie that you all have is part of what teams that are very successful do and relationships count,” Pugh said.

The latest win gives the Blast it’s 9th championship in franchise history and their second Ron Newman cup in two years.

The team surprised Mayor Pugh with her own winning jersey.

“I will wear it proudly,” she said.

And each player was handed a certificate of recognition.

“Their character, their guts, their representation of Baltimore, Baltimore is a tough town I call this a lunch pail group they come to work everyday, the come to play and win everyday and we plan to come back next year and represent Baltimore and win,” said team owner Ed Hale.

The team also announced a new outreach youth partnership that will bring Blast soccer and instruction to Baltimore City neighborhoods like Penn North and Cherry Hill.

Next year, the Blast will defend it’s title against a growing field of 20 teams in the MASL.

November 10 is the first home game.

