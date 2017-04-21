WJZ SPORTS: WJZ To Broadcast 11 Ravens Games This Season

Firefighters Battle Overnight Warehouse Fire In Baltimore

April 21, 2017 6:27 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Fire crews were called to a 3-alarm fire at an abandoned Baltimore City warehouse early Friday morning.

Officials responded to the 500 block of South Monroe Street just before 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames exiting from the three story warehouse. The building used to be the Royal Furniture warehouse before becoming vacant.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 21, 2017 at 7:27 am

    So many Chiefs and not enough indians. All you see is those white helmets and coats walking around not doing nothing but barking out orders.

