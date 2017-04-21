Howard County Police Find Escaped Inmate

April 21, 2017 7:38 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Howard County Police have found and arrested a minimum security Detention Center inmate who walked away from the the hospital Thursday evening.

Police say 52-year old Timothy David Powers walked away from Howard County General Hospital in the 5700 block of Cedar Lane in Columbia, where he was receiving treatment. He left the hospital around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives located Powers Friday afternoon in Laurel.

