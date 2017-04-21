Baltimore Co. Police Investigating Liberty Rd. Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County say they are investigating a police-involved shooting and pursuit on Liberty Road near Essex Road in Lochearn.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night, Baltimore County Police say they encountered a stolen car and an apparent pursuit followed.

Re: Police involved shooting, Liberty & Lord Balto, stolen vehicle fled and officer was assaulted. Service weapon was discharged. EA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) April 22, 2017

Sergeant Andrea Bylen with Baltimore County Police says when officers encountered that vehicle it fled from them.

“At that time an assault occurred on officers. There was a police-involved shooting that occurred in relation to that, which occurred at Liberty Road and Lord Baltimore Drive. After that, the vehicle fled where it eventually stopped at Liberty and Sussex Road and apprehensions were made,” she says.

Police have not confirmed how many people were apprehended.

One person was injured, but the identity of that person has not been made known. However, police confirm it was not an officer.

Re: Police involved shooting, Liberty Rd and Lord Balto, one suspect injured as a result of shooting. Other suspects in custody. EA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) April 22, 2017

This story will be updated.

