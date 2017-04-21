Baltimore Co. Police Investigating Liberty Rd. Shooting

April 21, 2017 11:45 PM By George Solis
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County say they are investigating a police-involved shooting and pursuit on Liberty Road near Essex Road in Lochearn.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night, Baltimore County Police say they encountered a stolen car and an apparent pursuit followed.

Sergeant Andrea Bylen with Baltimore County Police says when officers encountered that vehicle it fled from them.

“At that time an assault occurred on officers. There was a police-involved shooting that occurred in relation to that, which occurred at Liberty Road and Lord Baltimore Drive. After that, the vehicle fled where it eventually stopped at Liberty and Sussex Road and apprehensions were made,” she says.

Police have not confirmed how many people were apprehended.

One person was injured, but the identity of that person has not been made known. However, police confirm it was not an officer.

This story will be updated.

