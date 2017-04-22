Police: Maryland Officer Shoots Woman Riding in Stolen Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A wild pursuit in Baltimore County ended with a woman shot by police and a man behind bars.

Police say the car involved was stolen and hit nine other cars during the incident. Police also say the car was stolen from Baltimore City and the driver refused to pull over around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

“A reckless disregard for human life” is what the Baltimore County police said about the suspect who went on a violent spree of destruction in Windsor Mill in a stolen car.

The scene was straight from a movie played out at Essex and Liberty Roads.

Two police cars tried to block the path of the stolen car and were rammed by the driver, who kept on going.

“As he was violently and recklessly traveling down liberty road, he struck six civilian vehicles carrying 11 innocent people along the way,” Bylen said.

That’s when police fired at the car, shooting a woman in the passenger seat. The car then jumped the median and came to a stop in the opposite lane.

Police then arrested the driver. His name hasn’t been released but police say the 23-year-old had multiple open warrants through both Baltimore County and City.

“We thankful that as reckless as this suspect was and the disregard that he had for human life, no other innocent people were hurt in the process of this incident,” Bylen said.

No officers were hurt and the woman shot is expected to survive.

Baltimore County police say there is body camera video of this incident, but it has not yet been released.

The officer involved in the shooting is on standard administrative duty.

