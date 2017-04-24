Md. Family Criticized For YouTube Prank Videos Issues Apology

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland family that has recently been criticized for some of the pranks posted on their YouTube channel has issued an apology.
Heather and Michael Martin, from the YouTube channel “DaddyOFive,” issued the apology after some viewers and even health experts said their videos, citing one video in particular, may have crossed the line into child abuse.
According to a release from a group assisting the Martin family, the Martin’s are currently undergoing family counseling.
Heather and Micheal claim the video, which has since been removed from their channel, was fake, and that the children were in on the prank.
“This has been the absolute worst week of our life and we realized that we have made some terrible parenting decisions, and we just want to make things right,” Heather Martin said in the apology.
“Our children are safe. Off camera and out of character, they are normal, happy kids who play sports and love being with their family and friends. Thank you for your understanding as we work through this difficult time.”
One Comment
Let’s have a look at that friend list shall we. Because, honestly as any concerned parent would be, don’t you think that a few measily thousands would detract me from having my kids from interacting with Jake or any of the other ones, you have now defined as your puppet. There is many scrupulous organizations that function in this matter, not naming names, but either you go to jail with your wife, or someone, somewhere will top off the iguanas and they can bring you to all the fame in the world. How about you realized you’ve already made the mark, and should step down get handcuffed and be sent your way, with wife in tow. And have the kids rehabilitated, cos lord knows it will take some help, but they are not broken, they are hurt, you have caused them many years of pain to come, this I assure you. Here’s another thing, you have bots messing with your counters and fake profiles showing up, that are veritably a joke to me, because, Once I’ve tabulated the date, I was going to use an algorithm. but your IQ is most likely a one number, maybe two, and that’s pushing it, your wife is a 1, one number IQ no debate. You can’t mock an entire country’s worth of populous, only to have it cease fire. You have no idea what you have triggered, stirred, and how a lot of rather stable people, are now over thought processing everything they have seen. You have put these kids through hell, and we know, cos we lived it right next to them, as much as we possibly could..
WE are enraged
WE are wiser, smarter, more dedicated, and have come full circle to exposing every single little trace of evidence you have left and seeing you pay for what you have done to the kids, to those who still suffer, those that are in pain and those who survived, made a great life for themselves, and went to achieve amazing things.
every section of everywhere wants you gone.
-Mr. J