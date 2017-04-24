Md. Family Criticized For YouTube Prank Videos Issues Apology

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland family that has recently been criticized for some of the pranks posted on their YouTube channel has issued an apology.

Heather and Michael Martin, from the YouTube channel “DaddyOFive,” issued the apology after some viewers and even health experts said their videos, citing one video in particular, may have crossed the line into child abuse.

According to a release from a group assisting the Martin family, the Martin’s are currently undergoing family counseling.

Heather and Micheal claim the video, which has since been removed from their channel, was fake, and that the children were in on the prank.

“This has been the absolute worst week of our life and we realized that we have made some terrible parenting decisions, and we just want to make things right,” Heather Martin said in the apology.

“Our children are safe. Off camera and out of character, they are normal, happy kids who play sports and love being with their family and friends. Thank you for your understanding as we work through this difficult time.”

