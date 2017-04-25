Brittany Ghiroli Talks Orioles Lineup And The Leadership Of Adam Jones

April 25, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Brittany Ghiroli, Kevin Gausman, mlb, MLB.com

Brittany Ghiroli, the Orioles beat reporter for MLB.com, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Orioles lineup, the leadership of Adam Jones and whether or not Buck Showalter is actually an underrated manager.

The Orioles have an explosive Brittany started by talking about the Orioles lineup and the power surge they’re having even though it’s not the guys you expect saying, “it’s scary and a lot of their big boppers aren’t even really hitting yet…once the weather gets warmer you’re going to see a lot more games where they just pummel a pitcher.”

When asked about the pitching staff Brittany said she’s most concerned with Kevin Gausman at the moment. “I’m more concerned because he was supposed to be more like Dylan Bundy, so concern level has to be highest with Gausman because of the expectations,” she said.

Brittany went on to talk about Adam Jones, who collected his 1,500 hit last night, and how his veteran leadership has been elevated on the national stage after his performance at the World Baseball Classic.

