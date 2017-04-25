Maryland High Schools Named Best In US 3rd Year In A Row

April 25, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Maryland High Schools, US News & World Report Rankings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland high schools have been named best in the United States for the third year in a row.

The “Best High Schools” ranking done by the U.S. News and World Report ranks each state’s high schools based on the proportion of them that earn gold and silver medals.

This year, 27.5 percent of Maryland’s eligible high schools earned gold and silver medals from U.S. News. Click here for the full rankings.

The gold and silver medals are awarded for successfully preparing students for college. They are based on how many students take and pass Advanced Placement tests. Click here for the methodology.

This is the third year in a row that Maryland has topped the ranking.

Florida came in second and California came in third.

  1. Jeff (@ThatGuyDest) says:
    April 25, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    So the richest counties in Maryland. Shocker…..this story means absolutely nothing.

