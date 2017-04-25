Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Robbing Reisterstown Pharmacy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police say they have arrested a man accused of robbing a Nature Care Pharmacy in Reisterstown at the end of last month, along with two other Howard County pharmacies.

Police say 48-year-old Timothy Smallwood, of the 8700 block of Town and Country Road in Ellicott City, was arrested on Saturday.

Investigators say they received several tips from citizens after investigators identified him as a suspect through surveillance video images released just one day earlier.

Smallwood is charged with armed robbery, 1st-degree assault, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and misdemeanor theft.

According to police, Smallwood, who was armed, walked behind the counter at Nature Care Pharmacy on Main Street in Reisterstown back on March 25 and stole pharmaceuticals at gunpoint.

He was seen getting away on foot toward Village Center Road.

Authorities also believe Smallwood is responsible for two armed pharmacy robberies in Howard County as well, though he has not been officially charged in those cases.

Police say Smallwood is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

