Ray Lewis’ 28 Acre Reisterstown Estate Up For Sale

April 25, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, home for sale, ray lewis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Business Journal reports Ray Lewis’ 28-acre estate in Reisterstown is up for sale.

The Business Journal reports that the home is on the market for $2.95 million dollars.

Realtor.com reports the former Ravens linebacker bought the home in 2003 for $1,950,000. They also say it has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread over multiple levels, which are accessible by elevator.

The estate includes a home theater, a gym, club room, movie theater, and pool house.

The home, which is being listed by  Berkshire Hathaway agent Eddie Meushaw, spans 6,600 square feet.

Check out the listing here.

    Use several hours of your free time during week to obtain additional $1O0O on your paypal account every Friday… View here http://9nl.at/6r3i?g

