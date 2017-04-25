Ray Lewis’ 28 Acre Reisterstown Estate Up For Sale

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Business Journal reports Ray Lewis’ 28-acre estate in Reisterstown is up for sale.
The Business Journal reports that the home is on the market for $2.95 million dollars.
Realtor.com reports the former Ravens linebacker bought the home in 2003 for $1,950,000. They also say it has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread over multiple levels, which are accessible by elevator.
The estate includes a home theater, a gym, club room, movie theater, and pool house.
The home, which is being listed by Berkshire Hathaway agent Eddie Meushaw, spans 6,600 square feet.
Check out the listing here.
