Arguments In Adnan Syed Appeal To Be Heard June 1

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – An appeals court will hear arguments in the case of the Baltimore County man who was the focus of the popular podcast “Serial”.
On Tuesday, Justin Brown, an attorney for Adnan Syed tweeted that arguments for the trial will take place on June 1, 2017.
Syed was convicted back in 2000 for the killing of his ex-girlfriend and Woodlawn high school classmate Hae Min Lee. He was sentenced to life in prison.
His story was told on the popular “Serial” podcast and began to raise questions about evidence presented in his trial. In 2016, a judge vacated Syed’s murder conviction and ordered a new trial.
Earlier this year, a Maryland Court of Appeals said it would allow appeals from both sides to move forward.
