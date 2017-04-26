CBS News Poll: Nation Divided on President’s First 100 Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Americans are weighing in on the president’s first 100 days. A new CBS News poll reflects opinions divided along party lines.

Political reporter Pat Warren reports, the division couldn’t be clearer.

According to a CBS poll, President Donald Trump has the lowest 100 days approval with the sharpest party divide in recent history.

President Trump couldn’t be clearer on what’s expected of him.

“The American people gave us clear instructions, it’s time to get busy, get to work and to get the job done,” he said in a recent appearance.

The majority in a CBS News poll, 53 percent, disapprove of the job he’s done in the first 100 days. The 41 percent that does approve is the lowest percentage in the five recent administrations, including Bill Clinton’s less than half at 49 percent.

By party, 83 percent of Republicans approve but only 10 percent of Democrats approve. Usually about a third of the opposing party polled have come aboard by now.

The president’s supporters are sticking with him.

“He’s doing a great job,” one supporter said.

The CBS News poll shows Trump supporters remain solid with 96 percent. They say electing him was the right thing to do.

“His supporters are still entirely with him in our polling and in other polling you see that across the board. In fact many of them have told us this is what I voted for. They think he’s changing Washington. They like the approach,” said Anthony Salvanto, CBS News elections director.

But when asked if 100 days is enough time to judge, 62 percent of Americans say “no it is not” and the White House seems to be saying the same thing.

