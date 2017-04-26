Nordstrom Selling ‘Dirty’ Jeans For $425

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – For just $425, you can own your very own pair of fake dirty jeans!
Nordstrom is selling the five-pocket, button-fly dirty denim pants — dubbed PRPS Barracuda straight-legged jeans as “heavily distressed” and say they “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s see some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”
Actor and Baltimore native Mike Rowe, best known as the host of the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” series took to social media to blast the high-end retailer.
“They’re not even fashion,” Rowe wrote in a Facebook post. “They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic — not iconic.”
The pants have also been selling at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue as well.
One Comment
How stupid do you have to be to spend $425.00 for these jeans??? Hello, Kardashians??