Nordstrom Selling ‘Dirty’ Jeans For $425

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – For just $425, you can own your very own pair of fake dirty jeans!

Nordstrom is selling the five-pocket, button-fly dirty denim pants — dubbed PRPS Barracuda straight-legged jeans as “heavily distressed” and say they “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s see some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Proof the war on #work conts #jeans look like theyve been worn by 1 w/a #dirtyjob made for ppl who don't @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/ii8k2SOMHi — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) April 24, 2017

Actor and Baltimore native Mike Rowe, best known as the host of the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” series took to social media to blast the high-end retailer.

“They’re not even fashion,” Rowe wrote in a Facebook post. “They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic — not iconic.”

The pants have also been selling at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue as well.

