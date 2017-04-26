WJZ BREAKING: Cop Killer Suspect Remains Barricaded, Shots Fired Early Thursday                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 Police: Gang Member Arrested For 2014 Murder Of Toddler McKenzie Elliott

Nordstrom Selling ‘Dirty’ Jeans For $425

April 26, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Dirty Jeans, Nordstrom

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – For just $425, you can own your very own pair of fake dirty jeans!

Nordstrom is selling the five-pocket, button-fly dirty denim pants — dubbed PRPS Barracuda straight-legged jeans as “heavily distressed” and say they “embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s see some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

Actor and Baltimore native Mike Rowe, best known as the host of the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” series took to social media to blast the high-end retailer.

“They’re not even fashion,” Rowe wrote in a Facebook post. “They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic — not iconic.”

The pants have also been selling at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue as well.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jim Birchfield says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:37 am

    How stupid do you have to be to spend $425.00 for these jeans??? Hello, Kardashians??

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia