ATF: Drug Dealer Who Sold Heroin Laced With Fentanyl Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A multi-agency drug investigation led them to a man accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division investigation began in September 2016, and led to a home near Flower Ave. in Takoma Park.
The Takoma Park and the Montgomery County Police Departments helped the ATF serve the federal search warrant early Thursday morning.
One person was arrested, and authorities report finding three handguns, narcotics suspected to be heroin laced with fentanyl, drug-packaging material, and more than $37,000 in cash.
The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.
One Comment
He should be charged with Attempted Murder too because Fentanyl kills.