Authorities Warn About Scammers Claiming To Be With Sheriff’s Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are warning the public about a scam, in which the caller says she is with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, and tries to get you to leave your house so it can be burglarized.

The scammer identifies herself as “Mrs. Jenkins” of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, and says the caller has outstanding warrants.

The caller is then told they must immediately go to the sheriff’s office and turn themselves in.

Authorities believe the scammers are trying to get residents to leave their homes so they can be burglarized.

Deputies do call suspects wanted on a misdemeanor criminal warrant or civil matter to get them to turn themselves in, so in order to make sure the call is legitimate, residents are encouraged to call (410) 313-2150 to confirm the call was actually made by a Howard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to call the Howard County Police Department at (410) 313-3200 or the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 313-2150.

