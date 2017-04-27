WJZ BREAKING: Suspect In Delaware Trooper Shooting Killed By Police After 18-Hour Barricade

O’Malley Deposed in Maryland Redistricting Lawsuit

April 27, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, Redistricting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley has been deposed in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s 2011 redistricting process.

Michael Kimberly, an attorney representing a plaintiff in the case, said O’Malley was deposed Wednesday. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and House Speaker Michael Busch also were deposed recently. All are Democrats.

The three cited legislative and executive privilege in their unsuccessful attempt to avoid turning over records and testifying, but U.S. District Judge James Bredar ruled the legislature’s role in the process “supports overcoming the legislative privilege.”

The plaintiffs allege that state officials redrew Maryland’s congressional districts based on party registration and voting histories. They’re asking a three-judge panel to prevent the state from enforcing its current congressional map. Attorneys expect a bench trial this summer.

  1. Charlie Linkowich says:
    April 27, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    The 3 stooges: malley, Busch, Miller ruined maryland for good. They should be deposed to a remote island.

