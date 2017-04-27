Stolen Pink Gun Helps Police Catch Robbery Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a distinctive pink gun helped lead to the arrest of one of three suspects accused of putting a woman in a choke hold, before robbing her of her purse.

17-year-old Zyshawn Bryan has been charged as an adult with first-degree assault and armed robbery for the crime police say happened on Tuesday, in the 2200 block of Bank St.

Responding officers met with a female victim, who said she had been robbed by two males and a female.

The victim told the officers one of the suspects took out a pink and black handgun, before putting her in a choke hold and snatching her purse.

She said she chased after the suspects after they fled on foot, and was able to find her purse after one of the suspects dropped it.

Officers, along with the victim, searched the area, and found one of the suspects, later identified as Bryan, walking near Baltimore and Decker St.

During a search, police report finding a loaded pink and black .22 caliber handgun and a black ski mask on Bryan.

Zyshawn Bryan was arrested, and police also found the gun had been reported stolen out of Baltimore County back in February 2015.

