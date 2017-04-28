Manhunt For Escaped Prisoner From Jessup Psychiatric Hospital

April 28, 2017 11:53 AM By Rick Ritter
Filed Under: Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A male prisoner has escaped while being transported to the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, according to Howard County Police.

Police are now searching for David M. Watson, 28. He fled into a wooded area near the psychiatric facility.

Watson is serving time in Wicomico County for attempted murder of police officers.

He is described as a white, 5-foot-8 man weighing around 140 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of Dorsey Run Road and Patuxent Range Road in a white jump suit.

Howard County Police are conducting a search of the area with patrol officers, K9 units, and a police helicopter.

Anyone who sees a suspicious subject matching Watson’s description should call 911.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Joe Cravaritis says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Why don’t you post a picture of this person so the public knows who to watch out for??

    Reply | Report comment |

