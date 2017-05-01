Orioles Fans Can ‘Vote Orange’ To Vote For MLB All-Star Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fans can begin voting for their favorite Orioles players to go to the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Miami, Florida.
MLB All-Star Game balloting will once again take place exclusively online at www.orioles.com/voteorange.
Fans can cast their votes for Orioles players up to 35 times with a maximum of five votes in a 24-hour period.
Fans with Facebook, Twitter, and other social media accounts are encouraged to promote the Vote Orange campaign by using the hashtag #VoteOrange and by sharing Vote Orange graphics from the Orioles social media accounts.
Online voting concludes on Thursday, June 29, at 11:59 p.m. For a complete list of sweepstakes rules, visit www.orioles.com/voteorange.
The Orioles are encouraging fans to vote early, vote often, and “Vote Orange.”
