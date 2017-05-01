Reward Now Up To $10K For Escaped Prisoner; US Marshals Take Lead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The reward for escaped prisoner David Watson has been increased to $10,000, and the U.S. Marshals Service is now taking the lead in the search for Watson.

Watson escaped on April 28, while he was being transported to a Jessup hospital, according to Howard County police. He reportedly pushed a guard and ran into the woods near Dorsey Run Rd.

Investigators found handcuffs and a waist chain near the van and Watson’s clothing in the woods. Police are investigating whether Watson’s escape was planned ahead of time.

There have been no sightings of Watson at this time, as authorities have used bloodhounds, K-9 units, teams of officers, and helicopters with heat-seeking technology to search for him.

The Howard County Police Department has transferred primary responsibility in this case to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Howard County PD will continue to work with the U.S. Marshals, along with Maryland State Police, to follow up on local leads.

Authorities in Wicomico County and Delaware are also assisting, as those are places where police say Watson has ties.

Watson is serving a sentence of more than 100 years in Delaware for attempted murder. He also has been charged in Wicomico County for attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

Anyone who sees Watson is told to call 911 immediately. Those with tips and information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (443) 885-0923 or CAR.FTF@Maryland.gov.

