Two Teens Arrested And Charged For Armed Carjacking

May 1, 2017 5:02 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say two 18-year-old men were charged and arrested for an armed carjacking in Southwest Baltimore.

According to investigators, the two teens forced a woman out of her car at gunpoint and took off in it on Saturday, April 29.

Police say they were called to the 2900 block of Mallview Road, where the woman told officers what had happened. She informed police that her vehicle was equipped with On-Star, which detectives were able to use to locate the stolen car.

Police officers from Western and Southwestern District Patrol Units converged on the car as the driver attempted to flee.

As the driver sped away, a weapon was thrown from the car, which officers later found to be a BB Gun.

Two people got out of the car and were quickly apprehended by police.

The woman identified the two teens as the two people who had assaulted her.

Police say 18-year-old Aaron Jackson of the 2500 block of Dulaney Street and 18-year-old Rasheen Taylor of the 6600 block of Laurel Drive were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Carjacking, Armed Robbery, and assault, as well as other charges.

Both suspects were transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police say.

  1. Jim Quimby says:
    May 1, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Goody Goody, Both 18 years old. charge them as adults!

