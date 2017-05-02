Substance That Caused Hazmat Situation Is ‘Common Chemical’; Hospital Reopened

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are no longer working a hazmat situation at a Maryland hospital after a potentially hazardous substance was found to be a “common chemical.”

Frederick Memorial Hospital was not taking any new patients as the situation was being investigated, but has been reopened.

Patients and visitors who were already there were moved to another part of the hospital, and were able to leave.

Police say two men opened a package at a home on Military Road, and after opening it, they felt respiratory issues and suffered minor burns, so they went to the Frederick Memorial Hospital emergency room.

“They got that package, opened it up, began to feel, as their description, was a little different, tingly if you will, and it was at that point they determined it was in their best interest to come to the hospital to be checked out,” said Lt. Clark Pennington of the Frederick Police Department.

They brought the package with them to the hospital, and authorities found that it was a “common chemical,” but didn’t say what the chemical was.

Military Rd. is closed while authorities investigate.

“You hear a certain amount of sirens, but when you hear over a lot of sirens, that’s not normal,” said neighbor Cheyanne Willis, who has lived around the corner from the hospital for nearly two decades.

She says never seen this many flashing lights.

“You see it on TV but you never think that it’s gonna happen right where you live.”

Police are investigating if the men are victims of a crime.

