Hospital Not Taking New Patients As Hazmat Situation Investigated

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are working a hazmat situation after a potentially hazardous substance was brought to a Maryland hospital.

Hazmat crews are on scene at Frederick Memorial Hospital. The hospital isn’t taking any new patients as this situation is being investigated.

Patients and visitors who were already there were moved to another part of the hospital, and are able to leave.

Police say two men opened a package at a home on Military Road, and after opening it, they felt respiratory issues and suffered minor burns, so they went to the Frederick Memorial Hospital emergency room.

They brought the package with them to the hospital, and authorities are working to determine what the substance is, and make sure there is no potential harm to anyone else.

The hospital will begin taking new patients when fire and police crews give the all clear.

Military Rd. is closed while authorities investigate.

This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

