Mother, Daughter Arrested For Theft From Volunteer Fire Company

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mother and daughter have been indicted on charges they stole more than $65,000 from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

56-year-old Carol Reprogel and her daughter, Jessie Reprogel, 32, were arrested and later indicted on charges.

Carol Reprogel is a member of the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. She manages the bingo nights and fire company’s banquet hall.

The investigation began back in January, when the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a report about money missing from many of the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company’s bingo night fundraisers.

Detectives found more than $10,000 of bingo proceeds from June 2016 to January 2017 were not deposited in a company account.

Authorities also found there were more than $50,000 in unauthorized charges on the fire company’s credit card between 2014 and 2017, and another $5,500 in bingo hall rental deposits were unaccounted for.

Carol and Jessie Reprogel were identified as suspects, and arrested on April 28.

Both were indicted on charges of theft scheme $10,000, to under $100,000, and conspiracy to commit a theft scheme, $10,000 to under $100,000. Carol was indicted on additional charges of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds by an executor or administrator.

Anyone who rented or used the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company banquet hall between 2014 and 2017 is asked to call Cpl. Justin Blubaugh at (443) 409-3487.

