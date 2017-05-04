Noose Found Inside University of Maryland Fraternity House

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Authorities at the University of Maryland are investigating a noose discovered in a fraternity house.

Local news reports say the noose was found inside the house of the school’s Phi Kappa Tau chapter on April 27.

Police at the university say they are investigating the matter as a hate/bias incident.

The noose was found in the kitchen police say.

Some students are alarmed of the recent racially charged incident on campus.

“The reality of it is that there has always been an underlying racism on campus,” said freshman Morgan Jackson.

“Definitely something very shocking to me,” said junior Marie Clair Alde.

University president Wallace D. Loh said in a Wednesday statement that he condemns “the use of a symbol of violence and hatred for the purpose of intimidating members of our University of Maryland community.”

A recent study by a Maryland professor found students are increasingly segregating themselves.

“It really speaks to the importance of universities doing their job to attract diverse student bodies in the first place,” said UMD professor Julie Park.

It comes weeks after someone posted white supremacy posters on campus at College Park.

The CEO of Phi Kappa Tau said the noose found is inconsistent with the values of the fraternity.

On Tuesday, police at American University in Washington offered a reward for information about an incident in which bananas were found hanging from noose-shaped string on campus. The fruit were marked with the letters AKA, the initials of the predominantly black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

