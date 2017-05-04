Police: Student Had a Stolen Car and a Stolen Police Rifle

KENSINGTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Washington D.C.’s suburbs say a high school junior who was arrested driving a stolen car also had a military-style rifle that had been stolen from a police car.

Local news outlets report police said an AR-15 rifle and shotgun were stolen from an unmarked Rockville police cruiser’s trunk on April 29.

Montgomery police say 18-year-old Mario Granado Alvarado was arrested Monday near Albert Einstein High School in Kensington. They said a school resource officer discovered Alvarado was driving a stolen car and had the missing police rifle in the trunk.

Police said Wednesday that Alvarado is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and faces multiple firearms offenses.

Authorities also say the shotgun was recovered from another stolen car officers located near the school, and a 15-year-old was arrested.

