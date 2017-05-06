3 Dead in Separate Shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say three men have been killed in three separate shootings.

Authorities say officers responded to the 2800 block of Prospect Street about 1:40 p.m. Saturday and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.

Less than an hour later, a patrolling officer found another man with fatal gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Whitridge Avenue.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Stricker Street, where yet another man had been fatally shot in the chest.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to a local hospital, where a woman had been taken by county police for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe she was shot in a domestic dispute in the 4800 block of Hazelwood Avenue.

